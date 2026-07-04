Scorching Heat Wave Disrupts Fourth of July Festivities Across the U.S.

A Dangerous Heat Wave Upended Fourth Of July Celebrations Across Swathsof The Central And Eastern Us On Friday

The Fourth of July celebrations were significantly impacted by an intense heat wave sweeping across the central and eastern United States. As temperatures escalated past 101 degrees Fahrenheit, officials in Washington and other regions were forced to either cancel or modify traditional festivities.

The Great American State Fair, a highlight on the National Mall and part of President Donald Trump's efforts to commemorate the nation's 250th birthday, temporarily closed due to the sizzling conditions. Organizers made adjustments, such as adding cooling tents and misting stations, to reopen the event safely by evening.

The National Weather Service reported that over 185 million people were under heat alerts, with warnings that this weather anomaly, driven by a 'heat dome,' could be dangerous. Authorities encouraged cautious celebrations, especially as July 4 events across the Eastern Seaboard faced cancellations, including major parades and concerts.