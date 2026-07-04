Belgium's Last-Minute Heroics and the Road Ahead

After a remarkable comeback victory over Senegal, Belgium is focusing on their next challenge against the United States at the World Cup. Defender Maxim De Cuyper emphasized the need for courage and character on the pitch as the team prepares to face the co-hosts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgium Have Come Back Down From Cloud Nine After Their Lastminute Heroics Against Senegal But They Are Wary Of What Lies Ahead Against The United States | Updated: 04-07-2026 05:13 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 05:13 IST
Belgium's Last-Minute Heroics and the Road Ahead
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Belgium's national team is coming off an exhilarating victory against Senegal, marked by a last-minute win that sent them to the World Cup's round of 16. Defender Maxim De Cuyper shared insights into the team's mindset heading into their match against the United States, cautioning that more challenges await.

Reflecting on the victory over Senegal, De Cuyper noted the intense emotions experienced by the team. Despite being initially overwhelmed, the team followed their game plan, earning a come-from-behind win. Belgium now turns its attention to the U.S., with De Cuyper acknowledging their opponent's growing strength throughout the tournament.

With the stakes high, Belgium is determined to advance further in the competition. De Cuyper highlighted the importance of maintaining focus and confidence, even when forced to adapt their strategy during matches. The team's resilience continues to fuel their hunger for success in the tournament.

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