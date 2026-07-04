Belgium's Last-Minute Heroics and the Road Ahead

Belgium Have Come Back Down From Cloud Nine After Their Lastminute Heroics Against Senegal But They Are Wary Of What Lies Ahead Against The United States

Belgium's national team is coming off an exhilarating victory against Senegal, marked by a last-minute win that sent them to the World Cup's round of 16. Defender Maxim De Cuyper shared insights into the team's mindset heading into their match against the United States, cautioning that more challenges await.

Reflecting on the victory over Senegal, De Cuyper noted the intense emotions experienced by the team. Despite being initially overwhelmed, the team followed their game plan, earning a come-from-behind win. Belgium now turns its attention to the U.S., with De Cuyper acknowledging their opponent's growing strength throughout the tournament.

With the stakes high, Belgium is determined to advance further in the competition. De Cuyper highlighted the importance of maintaining focus and confidence, even when forced to adapt their strategy during matches. The team's resilience continues to fuel their hunger for success in the tournament.