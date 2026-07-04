Pop Meets Touchdown: Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Tie the Knot
American popstar Taylor Swift and NFL tight end Travis Kelce have officially tied the knot in a family-centered ceremony. Rather than traditional bridesmaids or groomsmen, Taylor's brother Austin Swift and Travis' brother Jason Kelce assumed special roles. The ceremony was officiated by their friend, actor Adam Sandler.
American pop sensation Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce have exchanged vows in a private family-oriented ceremony, their spokesperson confirmed on Friday.
Breaking tradition, the couple chose to forego bridesmaids and groomsmen in favor of close family members. Austin Swift, Taylor’s brother, took the role of Man of Honor, while Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, served as Best Man.
The intimate ceremony was made even more special by the presence of their friend and officiant, actor Adam Sandler, who united both families in the special moment.
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