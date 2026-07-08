Zareen Khan Supports Dollyy Javved Amidst Reality Show Controversy

In a wave of controversy rocking the popular reality show 'Alliance', actress Zareen Khan has voiced her support for content creator Dollyy Javved, following a contentious episode involving fellow contestant Kushal Tandon.

Zareen took to Instagram to commend Dollyy for confronting what she described as chauvinistic behavior displayed by Tandon. She expressed surprise at the silence of other contestants during the incident.

The controversy stemmed from a recent episode where Kushal allegedly made disparaging remarks about Dollyy's demeanor in her absence. The fallout has seen several social media personalities and fans scrutinizing Tandon's conduct.