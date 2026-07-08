Zareen Khan Supports Dollyy Javved Amidst Reality Show Controversy
Actress Zareen Khan has backed content creator Dollyy Javved after contentious comments by contestant Kushal Tandon sparked social media debates. Khan applauded Javved for challenging Tandon's behavior and questioned others' silence. Drama ensued following derogatory remarks by Tandon, receiving criticism from several viewers and participants.
In a wave of controversy rocking the popular reality show 'Alliance', actress Zareen Khan has voiced her support for content creator Dollyy Javved, following a contentious episode involving fellow contestant Kushal Tandon.
Zareen took to Instagram to commend Dollyy for confronting what she described as chauvinistic behavior displayed by Tandon. She expressed surprise at the silence of other contestants during the incident.
The controversy stemmed from a recent episode where Kushal allegedly made disparaging remarks about Dollyy's demeanor in her absence. The fallout has seen several social media personalities and fans scrutinizing Tandon's conduct.