Meta Ordered to Resume Talks with French Media Groups
The French competition authority has instructed Meta Platforms to restart negotiations with French media entities for content remuneration after previous discussions fell apart. Meta is expected to present a payment plan within 15 days, as their previous practices may have abused their dominant market position.
The French competition authority has intervened in the ongoing dispute between Meta Platforms and French media groups. On Wednesday, the authority mandated Meta to reinitiate negotiations concerning payment for published content.
This directive comes in response to a complaint from media publishers after previous negotiations between the tech giant and the French media collapsed.
The regulatory body emphasized the urgency of the matter, requiring Meta to establish a payment plan within 15 days, citing potential abuse of Meta's dominant market position.
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