Meta Ordered to Resume Talks with French Media Groups

Frances Competition Authority On Wednesday Ordered Meta Platforms To Resume Negotiations With French Media Groups Over Remuneration For Publishing Content

The French competition authority has intervened in the ongoing dispute between Meta Platforms and French media groups. On Wednesday, the authority mandated Meta to reinitiate negotiations concerning payment for published content.

This directive comes in response to a complaint from media publishers after previous negotiations between the tech giant and the French media collapsed.

The regulatory body emphasized the urgency of the matter, requiring Meta to establish a payment plan within 15 days, citing potential abuse of Meta's dominant market position.