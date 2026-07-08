Trump Shakes NATO Summit with Abrupt Announcements

Us President Donald Trump Said On Wednesday That The Memorandum Of Understanding Signed With Iran To End The Conflict Was Over

In a striking announcement at the NATO summit in Ankara, U.S. President Donald Trump declared the memorandum of understanding with Iran to be nullified, dismissing Iranian leadership as 'sick people.' Trump's announcement diverged sharply from the summit's intended theme of unity among European leaders focusing on Ukraine support.

Further intensifying diplomatic tensions, Trump announced plans to cut trade ties with Spain, criticizing it as a 'terrible partner' in NATO. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was ordered to execute this decision amidst demands for increased European defence spending. These statements cast a shadow over the summit and stirred concern among European allies.

Trump's twin pronouncements come alongside new U.S. military actions against Iran and the revocation of its oil sales license, exacerbating an already tense situation. Meanwhile, Spain's office, led by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, downplayed the statements as routine, emphasizing the mutual benefits of continued bilateral relations.