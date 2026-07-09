Restored 4K Kireedam Returns to Cinemas on July 10

One of Malayalam cinema's most celebrated films, Kireedam, is set to return to theatres across India and overseas on July 10, 2026, allowing audiences to experience the 1989 classic in a fully restored 4K version with Dolby Atmos sound.

The restoration has been completed by the National Film Development Corporation–National Film Archive of India (NFDC–NFAI) under the National Film Heritage Mission. The restored edition is being presented by NFDC in association with Seven Arts International Ltd. and distributed by Hyzin Global Ventures, bringing one of Indian cinema's most respected films back to the big screen with modern picture and sound quality.

Directed by Siby Malayil and written by A. K. Lohithadas, the film stars Mohanlal as Sethumadhavan and Thilakan as Head Constable Achuthan Nair. Over the years, Kireedam has earned recognition as a landmark in Malayalam cinema for its powerful storytelling, memorable performances and emotional depth.

Decades-old archive made the restoration possible

The restoration became possible because the National Film Archive of India had preserved a 35mm release print of the film for more than three decades. The original camera negative had deteriorated beyond use, making the archived print the only reliable source for the restoration work.

The project involved high-resolution scanning, detailed digital image restoration and colour grading carried out under the supervision of cinematographer S. Kumar and director Siby Malayil. The soundtrack was also remastered in Dolby Atmos to provide audiences with an enhanced cinematic experience while preserving the spirit of the original production. The theatrical version was completed by Prasad Corporation in collaboration with Hy Studioz, with Boney Assanar serving as Creative Visionary Head during the restoration process.

Restoration reflects India's commitment to film heritage

NFDC Managing Director Prakash Magdum said the successful restoration demonstrates the importance of preserving film prints for future generations, adding that the archived release print made it possible to bring the classic back to cinemas after many years. He described the project as another step in NFDC–NFAI's ongoing efforts to safeguard India's cinematic legacy.

Director Siby Malayil expressed his appreciation to NFDC–NFAI for preserving the film and restoring it under the National Film Heritage Mission. He said he hopes the restored version will allow longtime fans to relive the experience while introducing the acclaimed film to a new generation of movie lovers.

The restored Kireedam had its world premiere at the 55th International Film Festival of India, where it received an enthusiastic response from audiences and members of the film industry. The project forms part of NFDC–NFAI's wider mission to preserve, restore and promote India's rich audiovisual heritage through scientific conservation and digital restoration, ensuring that cinematic classics remain accessible for generations to come.