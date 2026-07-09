Turkey, Iraq to sign 12-month deal on Iraq-Turkey pipeline, Turkish minister says
Turkey and Iraq are set to sign an agreement on the Turkey-Iraq Crude Oil Pipeline, covering the next 12 months, according to Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar.
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkey and Iraq are set to sign an agreement on the Turkey-Iraq Crude Oil Pipeline in the coming days covering the next 12 months, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Thursday.
"We have brought the agreement that will cover the next 12 months to the final stage. We aim to sign it in the coming days," Bayraktar said in a statement.
Bayraktar also said oil flows from Iraq to Ceyhan, Turkey would continue.
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