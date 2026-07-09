Turkey, Iraq to sign 12-month deal on Iraq-Turkey pipeline, Turkish minister says

Turkey and Iraq are set to sign an agreement on the Turkey-Iraq Crude Oil Pipeline, covering the next 12 months, according to Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar.

Reuters | Turkey And Iraq Are Set To Sign An Agreement On The Turkeyiraq Crude Oil Pipeline In The Coming Days Covering The Next Months | Updated: 09-07-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 19:24 IST
Turkey, Iraq to sign 12-month deal on Iraq-Turkey pipeline, Turkish minister says
  • Country:
  • Turkey

​Turkey ​and Iraq ‌are set ​to sign an agreement on ‌the Turkey-Iraq Crude Oil Pipeline in the coming days covering ‌the next 12 months, ‌Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Thursday.

"We have ⁠brought ​the ⁠agreement that will cover the ⁠next 12 months to the final ​stage. We aim to ⁠sign it in the coming days," ⁠Bayraktar ​said in a statement.

Bayraktar also said ⁠oil flows from Iraq to ⁠Ceyhan, ⁠Turkey would continue.

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