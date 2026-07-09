Jack Antonoff seen wearing wedding ring amid reports of split from Margaret Qualley

Singer-songwriter Jack Antonoff was seen wearing his wedding ring during an outing in New York, days after reports claimed that he and actor Margaret Qualley had ended their nearly three-year marriage, according to E! News. According to E! News, the 42-year-old Bleachers frontman was photographed taking a walk through Brooklyn with his sister, fashion designer Rachel Antonoff, on July 8. The siblings grabbed coffee while walking a dog, with Jack dressed casually in a New York Knicks championship T-shirt, black shorts and his gold wedding band.

The appearance comes after People, citing multiple sources, reported that Antonoff and Qualley had separated after almost three years of marriage. Neither Antonoff nor Qualley has publicly addressed the reports. Speculation surrounding the couple's relationship intensified after Antonoff attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3 without Qualley. Rachel Antonoff accompanied him at the event.

The reports also come after Qualley, 31, appeared to archive several photographs featuring herself and Antonoff from her Instagram account. Antonoff and Qualley first sparked dating rumours in 2021 after they were spotted sharing a PDA-filled ice cream date in Brooklyn. They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the AFI Awards Luncheon in March 2022.

Two months later, Qualley was photographed wearing a diamond ring during the Cannes Film Festival, fuelling engagement speculation that was later confirmed. The couple married on New Jersey's Long Beach Island in August 2023 in a star-studded ceremony attended by celebrities including Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey and then-couple Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz, , according to E! News.

Before their wedding, Qualley had spoken about her relationship with Antonoff and her hopes for their future together. "I had this huge crush on him," Qualley told Harper's Bazaar in 2023, recalling a visit the couple made to a friend who had recently welcomed a baby. "I'm holding the baby and I'm just like, 'What do you think?'," according to E! News.

Reflecting on their relationship, she added, "I am so happy that I found my person. And it's real. It's amazing. It's the best feeling in the world. I'm so excited and so at ease all at once." (ANI)