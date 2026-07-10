'Game of Thrones' fame stars board 'Alien: Earth' Season 2 lead cast

'Alien: Earth' Season 2 has added three new cast members to its ensemble cast. 'Game of Thrones' stars Tracey Ullman, Sam Spruell, and Jerome Flynn have all joined the second season of the series, reported Variety. They will join other cast members, including Peter Dinklage, as well as returning star Sydney Chandler and fellow cast members Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Babou Ceesay, Samuel Blenkin, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Adrian Edmondson, David Rysdahl, Moe Bar-El, Sandra Yi Sencindiver, and more.

Production on Season 2 is now underway in London. According to Variety, Ullman is a seven-time Emmy winner, including two wins for 'The Tracey Ullman Show' and another for outstanding guest actress in a comedy for 'Ally McBeal.' She was most recently nominated for her work in the FX limited series 'Mrs. America.' Ullman has also recently starred in shows like "Howards End" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" as well as films like "Steve" and "The Prom."

Ullman is repped by CAA and Hamilton Hodell. According to Variety, Spruell previously worked with "Alien: Earth" creator Noah Hawley on the fifth season of Hawley's critically-acclaimed FX anthology series "Fargo."

Spruell also recently starred in 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' in the role of Maekar Targaryen. He has also starred in shows including 'Dear England,' 'The Northwater,' 'Small Axe,' and 'Luther,' while in film he is known for roles in 'H Is for Hawk,' 'Outlaw King,' 'The Martian,' 'The Hurtlocker,' and 'K-19: The Widowmaker.' Flynn is best known for starring in the megahit series 'Game of Thrones' as Bronn. Recently, he was seen opposite Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in the "Yellowstone" prequel '1923' at Paramount+. His other credits include shows like "Black Mirror" and "Ripper Street" as well as films like 'John Wick 3.'

'Alien: Earth' is created for television and executive produced by Hawley alongside executive producers Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Clayton Krueger, Emilia Serrano, Bob DeLaurentis, Peter Calloway, Monica Macer, John Campisi and Simon Emanuel. The show is produced by FX Productions. (ANI)