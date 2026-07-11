A Royal Reunion: Family Bonds Tested Amidst Strife

King Charles and Queen Camilla reunited with Prince Harry, Meghan, and their children for a private family meeting at Highgrove. This was Charles' first meeting with his grandchildren since 2022. The reunion follows a tense period marked by disputes over security and family tensions following Harry's departure from royal duties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | King Charles And Queen Camilla Met Charles Son | Updated: 11-07-2026 01:37 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 01:37 IST
A Royal Reunion: Family Bonds Tested Amidst Strife

King Charles and Queen Camilla made a rare encounter with their son, Prince Harry, his wife Meghan, and their children at the Highgrove estate in England, marking a significant moment in the royal family's complex dynamics.

The meeting, described by palace sources as a private family affair, was notably the first time Charles met his grandchildren Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, since 2022. Harry's infrequent visits to Britain following a notable fallout with his family have added layers of tension to this reunion.

Against the backdrop of security disputes and legal battles against British media, this meeting attempted to bridge gaps within the royal family, while also underscoring King Charles's ongoing health concerns and Harry's estrangement following his royal duties exit.

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