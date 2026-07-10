Royal Reunion: A Family Gathering at Buckingham Palace
King Charles and Queen Camilla have welcomed Prince Harry, Meghan, and their children during their visit to Britain. This family gathering marks an important moment, reflecting the ongoing relationships within the royal family. The event signals a potential thawing of earlier tensions, as reported by ITV.
King Charles and Queen Camilla recently hosted Prince Harry, Meghan, and their two children while the family visited Britain. The reunion took place in Buckingham Palace, according to ITV.
This gathering is seen as a significant event, highlighting the royal family's ongoing relationships and dynamics.
Observers note that the meeting could indicate improving relations within the family, following publicized tensions in the past.