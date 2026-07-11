Blaze at Oxin Palayesh: Mini-Refinery Fire Contained

A Fire That Broke Out On Friday At The Oxin Palayesh Minirefinery In Irans Western Lorestan Province Has Been Contained

A fire that erupted at the Oxin Palayesh mini-refinery in western Iran's Lorestan province on Friday has been contained, according to local sources reported by the YJC news agency.

The blaze was confined to an area with waste oil barrels and did not spread to the critical facilities or storage tanks, as stated by the safety manager of the Lorestan Industrial Estates Company. Initial reports suggested firefighters had difficulty controlling the fire due to its intensity and the abundant presence of flammable substances.

Lorestan's deputy governor confirmed there were no casualties from the incident and that the fire's origin is currently under investigation, with preliminary findings pointing to the industrial unit's raw materials section as a potential source.