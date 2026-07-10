Royal Reunion: Prince Harry's Visit to Britain

In a familial reunion, King Charles and Queen Camilla welcomed Prince Harry, Meghan, and their two children during their visit to Britain, as reported by ITV on Friday.

This visit is a significant event as Harry has infrequently traveled to Britain following a public dispute with his father and brother Prince William. His children, Archie and Lilibet, have not visited since 2022. Harry's visit follows disagreements with Buckingham Palace over security and accommodation arrangements tied to his attendance at charity events and a major privacy lawsuit.

Buckingham Palace has yet to comment on the meeting, according to a statement provided to Reuters.