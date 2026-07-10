Royal Reunion: Prince Harry's Visit to Britain

Prince Harry, alongside his wife Meghan and children, Archie and Lilibet, visited Britain to reunite with King Charles and Queen Camilla. This visit marks one of Harry's rare returns to the country following tensions with his family and Buckingham Palace over security concerns and lodging arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | King Charles And His Wife | Updated: 10-07-2026 23:32 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 23:32 IST
Royal Reunion: Prince Harry's Visit to Britain
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In a familial reunion, King Charles and Queen Camilla welcomed Prince Harry, Meghan, and their two children during their visit to Britain, as reported by ITV on Friday.

This visit is a significant event as Harry has infrequently traveled to Britain following a public dispute with his father and brother Prince William. His children, Archie and Lilibet, have not visited since 2022. Harry's visit follows disagreements with Buckingham Palace over security and accommodation arrangements tied to his attendance at charity events and a major privacy lawsuit.

Buckingham Palace has yet to comment on the meeting, according to a statement provided to Reuters.

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