Lionel Messi Mural Restored in Rosario

Lionel Messi Has Had A Fresh Lick Of Paint A Squaremeter

Lionel Messi's towering mural in downtown Rosario, Argentina, has received a fresh makeover.

The 534-square-meter artwork was restored, showcasing Messi's iconic image just before the star forward faced Switzerland in the World Cup quarter-final.

New additions include three stars on the player's jersey and the word 'Gracias!' to celebrate the nation's World Cup triumphs, highlighting Messi's journey from a local team to becoming a global icon.

Artist Lisandro Urteaga emphasized Messi's human side, acknowledging the challenges he overcame from humble beginnings.