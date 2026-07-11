Lionel Messi Mural Restored in Rosario

In Lionel Messi's hometown of Rosario, Argentina, a significant mural depicting the football legend has been restored. The 534-square-meter artwork, embellished with stars for Argentina's World Cup victories, celebrates Messi's journey from local soccer beginnings to global superstar status, just in time for the World Cup quarter-finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lionel Messi Has Had A Fresh Lick Of Paint A Squaremeter | Updated: 11-07-2026 02:54 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 02:54 IST
Lionel Messi Mural Restored in Rosario
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's towering mural in downtown Rosario, Argentina, has received a fresh makeover.

The 534-square-meter artwork was restored, showcasing Messi's iconic image just before the star forward faced Switzerland in the World Cup quarter-final.

New additions include three stars on the player's jersey and the word 'Gracias!' to celebrate the nation's World Cup triumphs, highlighting Messi's journey from a local team to becoming a global icon.

Artist Lisandro Urteaga emphasized Messi's human side, acknowledging the challenges he overcame from humble beginnings.

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