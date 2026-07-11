Ken Bates: The Iconic Football Chairman Who Transformed Chelsea
Former Chelsea and Leeds United chairman Ken Bates has passed away at the age of 94 in Monaco. Known for transforming Chelsea into a top flight club, Bates was a polarizing figure but undeniably influential, securing the club's future and laying the groundwork for its successes.
Ken Bates, the former chairman of Chelsea and Leeds United, has died in Monaco at 94, confirmed Chelsea on Saturday. Bates was instrumental in Chelsea's transformation, having led the club for 22 years after acquiring it for £1 in 1982 along with significant debts.
Under his leadership, Chelsea clinched multiple prestigious tournaments including the FA Cup and League Cup, affirming their status as a prominent club before selling it to Roman Abramovich for £140 million in 2003. Known for his abrasive and assertive personality, Bates often sparked controversy, including a libel lawsuit in 2002.
Post-Chelsea, Bates acquired Leeds United in 2005, maintaining ownership for nearly eight years. A significant achievement during his tenure at Chelsea was establishing a non-profit to protect Stamford Bridge, which secured its future against property developers.