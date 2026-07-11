Hat-Trick Hero Henry Pollock Leads England to Record Win Over Fiji
Henry Pollock's hat-trick inspired England to a dominant 73-8 victory over Fiji in the Nations Championship, ending a streak of five defeats. The game, played at Hill Dickinson Stadium, saw England score 11 tries, marking their biggest win against Fiji and a needed morale boost after recent losses.
Henry Pollock emerged as the standout performer in England's commanding 73-8 victory over Fiji, scoring a memorable hat-trick in the Nations Championship match held on Saturday. This victory, which saw England score 11 tries, halts their run of five consecutive test defeats.
England exploited Fiji's misfortunes, particularly after the opposition was reduced to 14 men when Simione Kuruvoli received a red card. England led 35-3 at halftime, with key contributions from Marcus Smith, Jamie George, and others, while Pollock's second-half performance sealed the emphatic victory.
The match, attended by over 50,000 spectators, also highlighted England's quick responses to opportunities, including Marcus Smith's fortuitous opening try. The victory at Everton's new ground was a statement win for England after recent struggles, buoyed by the high penalty count against Fiji.
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