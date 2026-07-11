Coventry City Signs Loum Tchaouna from Burnley
Coventry City has acquired winger Loum Tchaouna on a five-year deal from Burnley. The announcement was made by the newly promoted Premier League team on Saturday, marking a significant addition to their squad as they prepare for the upcoming season.
Coventry City has bolstered its squad by signing Loum Tchaouna from Burnley.
The winger joins the newly promoted Premier League club on a five-year contract.
This move is aimed at strengthening the team's lineup for the upcoming challenges in the top-flight league.