Coventry City Signs Loum Tchaouna from Burnley

Coventry City has acquired winger Loum Tchaouna on a five-year deal from Burnley. The announcement was made by the newly promoted Premier League team on Saturday, marking a significant addition to their squad as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coventry City Have Signed Winger Loum Tchaouna From Burnley On A Fiveyear Contract | Updated: 11-07-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 21:26 IST
Coventry City Signs Loum Tchaouna from Burnley

Coventry City has bolstered its squad by signing Loum Tchaouna from Burnley.

The winger joins the newly promoted Premier League club on a five-year contract.

This move is aimed at strengthening the team's lineup for the upcoming challenges in the top-flight league.

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