Farewell to a Legend: Antonio Rattin's Legacy in Argentine Football

Antonio Rattin, celebrated Argentine midfielder, played his entire club career with Boca Juniors and at the 1962 and 1966 World Cups. Known for a famous incident at the 1966 World Cup, his legacy continues through Argentina's football and politics, as he transitioned to a political career post-retirement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Antonio Rattin | Updated: 12-07-2026 03:12 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 03:12 IST
Farewell to a Legend: Antonio Rattin's Legacy in Argentine Football

Antonio Rattin, a revered figure in Argentine football, passed away at 89. Notably playing at the 1962 and 1966 World Cups, his entire club career was with Boca Juniors.

Rattin was a part of football history for his contentious send-off during the 1966 World Cup quarter-final against England. His protest after being dismissed, citing language barriers with the referee, led to FIFA introducing the yellow and red card system.

After retiring from football, Rattin transitioned into politics, serving in Argentina's Congress. Despite his passing, his impact on both football and politics remains significant.

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