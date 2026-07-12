Farewell to a Legend: Antonio Rattin's Legacy in Argentine Football

Antonio Rattin, a revered figure in Argentine football, passed away at 89. Notably playing at the 1962 and 1966 World Cups, his entire club career was with Boca Juniors.

Rattin was a part of football history for his contentious send-off during the 1966 World Cup quarter-final against England. His protest after being dismissed, citing language barriers with the referee, led to FIFA introducing the yellow and red card system.

After retiring from football, Rattin transitioned into politics, serving in Argentina's Congress. Despite his passing, his impact on both football and politics remains significant.