England's Scrum-Half Dilemma: Alex Mitchell Out of Nations Championship

Alex Mitchell, England's scrum-half, is sidelined for the final match against Argentina due to a hamstring injury sustained during the game against Fiji. His absence raises challenges for the team, with fullback Marcus Smith successfully stepping up as a temporary replacement. England plans to announce a replacement ahead of the match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Scrumhalf Alex Mitchell Has Been Ruled Out Of Englands Final Nations Championship Match Next Weekend Against Argentina After Sustaining A Hamstring Injury In The Thrashing Of Fiji On Saturday Mitchell Has Struggled With A Similar Injury Through The Season And Lasted Nine Minutes After Coming On As A Secondhalf Replacement For Jack Van Poortvliet Before Limping Off I Dont Know At This Stage Whether Its A Recurrence Of The Hamstring Injury Hes Had A Couple Of Times Already This Season | Updated: 12-07-2026 03:51 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 03:51 IST
England's Scrum-Half Dilemma: Alex Mitchell Out of Nations Championship

Scrum-half Alex Mitchell has been ruled out of England’s final Nations Championship match against Argentina next weekend due to a hamstring injury. He sustained the injury during England's 73-8 victory over Fiji.

Mitchell has faced repeated injuries this season, which led to his brief nine-minute stint as a replacement for Jack van Poortvliet before he limped off the field.

Coach Steve Borthwick acknowledged uncertainty about the injury's recurrence and duration, while commending Marcus Smith for his excellent performance stepping in as a temporary scrum-half. England is set to announce a replacement before traveling to Argentina for the crucial match.

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