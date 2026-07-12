Jaafar Jackson's 'Michael' Makes History with $1 Billion Box Office Gross

Jaafar Jackson's portrayal of Michael Jackson in the biopic 'Michael' has propelled the film to an unprecedented milestone, generating over $1 billion in global box office receipts. As reported by Variety, the film secured $629.8 million overseas and amassed $371.8 million domestically, culminating in a staggering $1.001 billion worldwide.

A notable achievement since its April debut, 'Michael' shattered musical biopic records with an opening weekend domestic haul of $97 million and a global debut of $217 million, surpassing 2015's 'Straight Outta Compton'. The movie has set a new benchmark, eclipsing 2018's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' with its $911 million earnings, to become the highest-grossing musical biopic. It also marks a historic first for Lionsgate, as the studio's only title to hit the billion-dollar mark.

Helmed by director Antoine Fuqua, 'Michael' captures the ascent of the legendary pop star from his early days with the Jackson 5 to his coronation as the King of Pop. Jaafar Jackson, Michael's real-life nephew, makes his acting debut in the titular role, with Colman Domingo and Nia Long portraying his parents, Joe and Katherine Jackson. The family-supported project avoids later controversies, focusing on the icon's meteoric rise, ending in 1988.