Jaafar Jackson's 'Michael' Makes History with $1 Billion Box Office Gross
The Michael Jackson biopic 'Michael', starring Jaafar Jackson, has become the first biopic to earn $1 billion in global ticket sales. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film charts Jackson's journey from the Jackson 5 to the King of Pop, breaking multiple box office records since its release.
Jaafar Jackson's portrayal of Michael Jackson in the biopic 'Michael' has propelled the film to an unprecedented milestone, generating over $1 billion in global box office receipts. As reported by Variety, the film secured $629.8 million overseas and amassed $371.8 million domestically, culminating in a staggering $1.001 billion worldwide.
A notable achievement since its April debut, 'Michael' shattered musical biopic records with an opening weekend domestic haul of $97 million and a global debut of $217 million, surpassing 2015's 'Straight Outta Compton'. The movie has set a new benchmark, eclipsing 2018's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' with its $911 million earnings, to become the highest-grossing musical biopic. It also marks a historic first for Lionsgate, as the studio's only title to hit the billion-dollar mark.
Helmed by director Antoine Fuqua, 'Michael' captures the ascent of the legendary pop star from his early days with the Jackson 5 to his coronation as the King of Pop. Jaafar Jackson, Michael's real-life nephew, makes his acting debut in the titular role, with Colman Domingo and Nia Long portraying his parents, Joe and Katherine Jackson. The family-supported project avoids later controversies, focusing on the icon's meteoric rise, ending in 1988.