FC Dallas has established itself as a powerhouse in developing soccer talent in the United States. The Major League Soccer club has been pivotal in nurturing national team players like Weston McKennie, Chris Richards, Ricardo Pepi, and Alejandro Zendejas, showcasing its expertise in cultivating homegrown talent.

The Frisco-based club hosted the largest number of World Cup matches, emphasizing its significance in the soccer community. The match between France and Spain marks the ninth and final World Cup game at the Dallas Stadium, highlighting the city’s growing importance in international soccer events.

With ongoing investments in their youth program, FC Dallas continues to enhance its reputation as a leading soccer institution. The World Cup hosting has encouraged local investment in soccer infrastructure and player development, fostering an environment where future soccer stars can emerge.