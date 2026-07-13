World Cup Elimination Sparks Coaching Changes: Pape Thiaw Dismissed

Senegal has dismissed head coach Pape Thiaw following the team's elimination from the 2026 World Cup. FIFA is also contemplating expanding the World Cup to include an additional 16 teams for the 2030 event. Meanwhile, Tarik Skubal expresses his desire to stay with the Detroit Tigers amidst other MLB updates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 00:17 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 00:17 IST
World Cup Elimination Sparks Coaching Changes: Pape Thiaw Dismissed
  • Country:
  • Senegal

In a surprising move, Senegal has terminated Pape Thiaw's contract as head coach following the nation's elimination from the 2026 World Cup. This decision comes amid growing discussions about a potential expansion of the World Cup for its 2030 edition, with FIFA considering adding 16 more teams to the tournament.

Baseball also witnessed significant developments; Detroit Tigers' reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal communicated his aspirations to remain with the team, as reported by USA Today. The pressure of trades and team dynamics continue to shape the MLB landscape.

Additionally, the sports world was abuzz with various events from the WNBA through to the Tour de France, with victories, restructuring, and keen anticipation for upcoming games capturing the audience's attention.

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