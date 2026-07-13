Jannik Sinner's Triumph: Retains Wimbledon Men's Singles Title

In a thrilling showdown at the All England Club, Jannik Sinner overcame Germany's second seed, Alexander Zverev, clinching victory with scores of 6-7(7) 7-6(2) 6-3 6-4.

This win secured Sinner's second Wimbledon men's singles title, adding to his impressive tally of five Grand Slam championships.

The triumph narrows the gap between Sinner and his notable rival, Carlos Alcaraz, who holds seven major titles.