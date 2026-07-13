Jannik Sinner's Triumph: Retains Wimbledon Men's Singles Title

Jannik Sinner, the Italian tennis player, defended his Wimbledon men's singles title by defeating Alexander Zverev. The victory marks Sinner's second Wimbledon win and his fifth Grand Slam title, inching closer to Carlos Alcaraz's record of seven major championships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 00:27 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 00:27 IST
Jannik Sinner's Triumph: Retains Wimbledon Men's Singles Title
Jannik Sinner
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a thrilling showdown at the All England Club, Jannik Sinner overcame Germany's second seed, Alexander Zverev, clinching victory with scores of 6-7(7) 7-6(2) 6-3 6-4.

This win secured Sinner's second Wimbledon men's singles title, adding to his impressive tally of five Grand Slam championships.

The triumph narrows the gap between Sinner and his notable rival, Carlos Alcaraz, who holds seven major titles.

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