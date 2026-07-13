Remembering Sam Neill: Cinema's Iconic Star Passes Away

New Zealand's celebrated actor, Sam Neill, has died at 78 after a successful battle with cancer, his family confirmed. The tragic news has prompted heartfelt responses from leaders and fans alike, highlighting the magnitude of his loss in the cultural sphere.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, in a poignant social media post, applauded Neill's resilience and unmatched grace. ‘Wry and dry, thoughtful and laconic, Sam fought illness with the same dignity, humour, and conviction that gave strength to his every performance,’ he noted, adding that Neill will be ‘much mourned and long remembered.’

Meanwhile, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon paid tribute to Neill's pioneering spirit. ‘Sir Sam Neill was one of the greats. He started out when there was barely a film industry in this country,’ Luxon remarked, underscoring Neill's invaluable contribution to New Zealand cinema, which evolved into a world-renowned cultural export due, in large part, to his efforts.