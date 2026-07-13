Inferno in Fontainebleau: Climate Change Fuels Devastating French Wildfires

An intense wildfire in the historic Fontainebleau forest near Paris has led to significant disruption as it scorched over 800 hectares. The region is grappling with severe heatwaves, which experts attribute to climate change. The situation underscores a pattern of extreme weather events affecting Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 13:29 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 13:29 IST
Inferno in Fontainebleau: Climate Change Fuels Devastating French Wildfires
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  • Country:
  • France

In a battle against flames, more than 400 French firefighters labored through the night to control a wildfire ravaging the historic Fontainebleau forest, just south of Paris. Responding to the crisis, authorities deployed two waterbombing planes on Monday amid a heatwave gripping western Europe.

The blaze erupted alongside a major highway near Fontainebleau, home to a storied royal palace. By midnight, the fire had consumed over 800 hectares, propelled by scorching winds. The inferno prompted the closure of the A6 highway connecting Paris with Lyon, while smaller fires disrupted high-speed train services.

Authorities warn local residents the firefighting planes will draw water from the river Seine amid growing concerns as Europe faces increasingly frequent heatwaves attributed largely to climate change. Neighboring regions in France, Spain, Portugal, and Greece have faced similar devastations, highlighting a worrying trend of extreme weather patterns.

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