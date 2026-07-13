African Economic Conference Calls for Stronger Trade and Unity

African leaders, economists and development partners have called for deeper regional cooperation, stronger trade links and more coordinated economic policies as the 2026 African Economic Conference concluded in Abidjan, with a shared message that Africa's future depends on building its own economic strength in an increasingly uncertain global environment.

Leaders urge Africa to build resilience through cooperation

The 2026 African Economic Conference (AEC) was held from 10 to 12 July at the headquarters of the African Development Bank Group in Abidjan under the theme "Strengthening Africa's Geopolitical Agency and Trade Resilience in a Multipolar World." The conference was jointly organised by the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Over three days, economists, researchers, policymakers and development experts explored the challenges shaping Africa's economic future while identifying practical solutions to strengthen the continent's resilience. Closing the conference, Raymond Gilpin, Chief Economist and Head of Strategy, Analysis and Research at the UNDP Regional Bureau for Africa, said global economic uncertainty would continue to test African institutions, but stressed that Africa's greatest strength remains its people. He called for stronger partnerships among regional institutions and urged countries to work together with greater urgency and determination to build a more resilient and prosperous continent.

Better data and integrated policies seen as essential

Participants agreed that Africa's economic challenges can no longer be addressed through isolated policy decisions. Trade, public debt, investment, climate action and development finance are becoming increasingly connected, requiring governments to adopt more integrated approaches.

Ida McDonnell, Senior Policy Advisor on Development Policy, Finance and Performance at the OECD, said policymakers need analytical tools that reflect today's complex global environment. She emphasised that reliable data becomes even more valuable when countries and institutions share information to support better policy decisions and stronger regional cooperation. The discussions also generated recommendations that are expected to guide future research partnerships and development strategies across the continent.

Focus shifts from discussion to action

Representing African Development Bank Group President Dr Sidi Ould Tah, Senior Vice President Marie-Laure Akin Olugbade said the conference produced valuable insights that policymakers and development partners can use to strengthen Africa's geopolitical influence and improve trade resilience.

Ahunna Eziakonwa, United Nations Assistant Secretary-General and Director of the UNDP Regional Bureau for Africa, said the real success of the conference will depend on the actions taken after the event. She urged governments and institutions to remove trade barriers, invest in African businesses and innovation, strengthen regional value chains and equip young people with the skills needed to compete in a changing global economy. She added that Africa's greatest advantage in a multipolar world will come from building its own economic capacity rather than relying on external powers.

The conference also hosted the annual meeting of the Global Network of Chief Economists of Development and Financing Institutions and marked the launch of the African Chief Economists Network (ACE Network), a new platform expected to strengthen collaboration among leading economic experts across the continent.