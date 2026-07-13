Africa Launches Chief Economists Network to Shape Economic Policy

African governments and development institutions have launched a new continent-wide platform that brings together leading economists to strengthen evidence-based policymaking and help Africa respond with greater unity to an increasingly uncertain global economy.

The African Chief Economists Network (ACE-Network) was unveiled on the final day of the 2026 African Economic Conference (AEC) in Abidjan, marking one of the conference's most significant outcomes as countries across the continent confront rising debt, climate pressures, geopolitical tensions and changes in the global financial system.

New platform brings Africa's top economists together

Hosted by the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the three-day conference attracted ministers, central bank officials, academics, development experts and private-sector leaders from across Africa and beyond. More than 4,000 participants joined the event virtually, reflecting growing interest in developing African-led solutions to global economic challenges.

Speaking on behalf of AfDB President Dr Sidi Ould Tah, Senior Vice-President Marie-Laure Akin-Olugbade described the creation of the ACE-Network as a major step towards strengthening Africa's ability to develop practical policies grounded in research and evidence. She encouraged members of the network to ensure that their work leads to decisions that improve the lives of people across the continent, saying the responsibility now lies in turning knowledge into measurable progress.

Network will strengthen research and policy coordination

The invitation-only network will bring together chief economists from development finance institutions, multilateral organisations, African governments, central banks, universities, think tanks and the private sector.

Rather than functioning as a new institution, the ACE-Network will operate as a collaborative platform where members exchange research, identify emerging economic risks and develop coordinated policy recommendations. The group will meet annually during the African Economic Conference, supported by quarterly virtual discussions and special meetings during major economic shocks.

Prof Kevin Urama, Chief Economist and Vice-President for Economic Governance and Knowledge Management at the African Development Bank Group, said Africa must invest more in research, knowledge systems and data if it wants to influence reforms to the international financial architecture.

He added that stronger economic coordination would help governments respond more effectively to rapidly changing global conditions while reducing duplication across institutions and strengthening early-warning systems.

Leaders see knowledge as key to Africa's future growth

UNDP Regional Bureau for Africa Chief Economist Dr Raymond Gilpin described the network as a powerful community of African experts capable of narrowing the gap between research and policymaking. He said the platform could support implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), improve domestic resource mobilisation, encourage innovative responses to fiscal and climate challenges and help transform Africa's growing population into a driver of sustainable economic growth.

Dr Hanan Morsy, Deputy Executive Secretary and Chief Economist at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), said no African country can successfully navigate today's interconnected economic challenges on its own. She stressed that the network's success would ultimately depend on whether it delivers stronger policies, greater resilience and more inclusive growth.

Delegates also discussed industrialisation, regional value chains, artificial intelligence, climate resilience, digital transformation and development finance, agreeing that Africa's young population, renewable energy resources, critical minerals and expanding regional market offer enormous opportunities if supported by stronger institutions and better coordinated economic policies.