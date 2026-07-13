Jelly Roll's Battle with Food Addiction: Echoes of His Past Struggles
Singer Jelly Roll opens up about his ongoing battle with overeating, likening it to his past struggles with addiction. He shares personal insights into how old patterns resurface, emphasizing the unseen mental health challenges that accompany food addiction.
Singer-songwriter Jelly Roll has opened up about his ongoing struggle with overeating, drawing parallels to his past battles with drug addiction. In a candid YouTube video, the artist behind 'Save Me' detailed how stress eating can reignite old addictive behaviors, according to E! News.
During a conversation with a fan, Jelly Roll, real name Jason DeFord, admitted to overeating in recent days. 'The addict in me came out,' he confessed, describing how a late-night dessert after a performance spiraled into a binge of 2,000 extra calories.
Reflecting on this compulsive behavior, the 41-year-old emphasized the difficulty of moderation, even with healthy foods, and highlighted food addiction as a mental health issue often overlooked. 'You don't become the size you became without having a mental health issue,' he told E! News.