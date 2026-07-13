Jelly Roll's Battle with Food Addiction: Echoes of His Past Struggles

Singer-songwriter Jelly Roll has opened up about his ongoing struggle with overeating, drawing parallels to his past battles with drug addiction. In a candid YouTube video, the artist behind 'Save Me' detailed how stress eating can reignite old addictive behaviors, according to E! News.

During a conversation with a fan, Jelly Roll, real name Jason DeFord, admitted to overeating in recent days. 'The addict in me came out,' he confessed, describing how a late-night dessert after a performance spiraled into a binge of 2,000 extra calories.

Reflecting on this compulsive behavior, the 41-year-old emphasized the difficulty of moderation, even with healthy foods, and highlighted food addiction as a mental health issue often overlooked. 'You don't become the size you became without having a mental health issue,' he told E! News.