Manufacturing Indaba 2026 Focuses on Africa's Industrial Growth

Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition John Steenhuisen will officially open the Manufacturing Indaba 2026 at the Sandton Convention Centre on Tuesday, bringing together manufacturers, policymakers, investors and industry leaders to discuss the future of industrial development across Africa. The annual event serves as a major exhibition and networking platform where businesses ranging from large manufacturers to emerging entrepreneurs can showcase their products, technologies and innovations to potential customers, investors and industry partners.

According to the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, the gathering is designed to support Africa's industrialisation agenda by encouraging collaboration between the public and private sectors while creating new opportunities for manufacturing growth.

Event promotes local production and regional value chains

This year's Manufacturing Indaba will be held under the theme "Made in Africa for Africa: Get South African and African Production onto Shelves and into Global Value Chains." The programme will focus on expanding local manufacturing capacity, increasing value-added production and strengthening Africa's position in regional and international supply chains. Organisers say the convention aims to encourage greater investment in manufacturing while promoting economic growth and job creation through stronger industrial development.

The event will also provide a platform for discussions on improving competitiveness, supporting sustainable manufacturing practices and accelerating innovation across key industrial sectors.

Industry leaders gather to shape Africa's manufacturing future

Manufacturing Indaba 2026 will bring together a wide range of participants, including manufacturers, investors, financiers, logistics companies, technology providers and government representatives. The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition said the convention offers an opportunity for participants to exchange ideas, build partnerships and explore practical strategies to strengthen Africa's manufacturing sector.

By encouraging collaboration and showcasing new technologies and products, the event is expected to contribute to broader efforts to advance industrial transformation, expanding trade opportunities and positioning African manufacturers more strongly within global value chains.