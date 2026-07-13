Centre Launches National Training for Gram Panchayat Water Planning

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR) has launched the country's first National Level Training of Master Trainers on Water Budgeting and Water Security Planning, marking the start of a nationwide effort to help Gram Panchayats prepare scientific and community-driven plans for sustainable water management. The four-day residential programme, being held in New Delhi from 13 to 16 July 2026, is designed to create a network of master trainers at the State, District and Block levels. These trainers will guide Gram Panchayats in developing evidence-based Water Security Plans, supporting the government's vision of creating "Water Sufficient Gram Panchayats."

During the inaugural session, the Ministry also released the Water Sufficient Panchayats Training Manual (Phase 1 and Phase 2), which provides practical guidance for preparing participatory, climate-responsive and technically informed water security plans at the village level.

Water budgeting to become part of village development planning

Delivering the keynote address, Ministry of Panchayati Raj Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj described water security as a cornerstone of sustainable rural development. He said Gram Panchayats and local communities already possess valuable knowledge about their water resources and challenges, and the new training programme is intended to convert that local understanding into structured planning through water budgeting.

He emphasised that lasting improvements in water management require strong community participation and behavioural change, expressing confidence that the initiative would promote more sustainable and future-ready water governance across rural India.

Additional Secretary Sushil Kumar Lohani highlighted the importance of incorporating water conservation measures into Gram Panchayat Development Plans (GPDPs). He said effective water management supports wider rural development by improving livelihoods, strengthening natural resources and enhancing long-term resilience. The training focuses on practical skills such as assessing local water availability and demand, preparing water budgets, identifying suitable conservation measures, integrating water security plans with GPDPs and developing village-level implementation strategies. Participants will also complete post-training assessments and assignments before conducting further training in their respective regions.

First phase targets 1,000 Gram Panchayats in 10 states

The first phase of the programme will cover 10 states—Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal—spanning 100 districts, 100 blocks and 1,000 Gram Panchayats. The inaugural batch includes participants from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, who will return to their states to train officials at the district and block levels before supporting Gram Panchayats during the upcoming People's Plan Campaign (PPC).

The Ministry said the programme will be implemented in phases, with priority given to water-stressed regions. By building technical capacity at the grassroots and encouraging community participation, the initiative aims to help villages prepare for future water challenges while strengthening local governance and promoting sustainable use of water resources.