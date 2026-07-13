South Africa Opens Final Call for National Arts Awards Nominations

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has issued a final call for nominations for the 2026 National Arts and Culture Awards (NACA), encouraging South Africans to recognise individuals and organisations that have made a lasting contribution to the country's creative and cultural landscape. Held under the theme "Celebrating Our Nation's Creative Excellence," the awards honour achievements across the arts, culture and heritage sectors. Artists, cultural institutions, community organisations, industry bodies and members of the public have until 11:59 pm on 19 July 2026 to submit nominations.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie urged South Africans not to leave the responsibility to others. He said the country is home to exceptional creative talent, but deserving artists can only be recognised if they are nominated. He encouraged people to put forward performers, writers, filmmakers, cultural practitioners and other creatives whose work has made a meaningful impact.

Government encourages broad participation across the cultural sector

Deputy Minister Peace Mabe said the National Arts and Culture Awards belong to the entire creative community and called for strong participation from individuals, institutions and industry leaders. She said the awards recognise those who preserve South Africa's cultural heritage, inspire communities and contribute to the country's creative future. By encouraging wider participation, the department hopes to ensure that excellence across all areas of the cultural sector receives national recognition.

The department has made the nomination process available through the official NACA Digital Portal, where applicants can access detailed nomination guidelines, award categories and eligibility requirements before submitting entries.

Winners to be honoured at August ceremony

All nominations must be submitted through the official online portal before the closing deadline, with the department confirming that late submissions will not be accepted. The 2026 National Arts and Culture Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on 21 August 2026, celebrating individuals and organisations whose work has enriched South Africa's artistic, cultural and heritage sectors.

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture said further updates on the awards programme will be shared through its official communication channels as preparations continue for the annual event.