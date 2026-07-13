Ramandeep Yadav Ventures into Horror-Comedy After 'Raakh'

After the triumphant run of 'Raakh', actor Ramandeep Yadav embarks on a new cinematic journey with a fresh horror-comedy series. As he dives into the project, Yadav shares his gratitude for the love and applause his previous work garnered, motivating him to take on new challenges in his acting career.

Savoring the opportunity to explore a genre that mixes suspense with comedy, Yadav reflects on the refreshing experience of horror-comedy. He emphasizes the challenge of achieving a balance between fear and levity, expressing his enthusiasm for mastering this distinctive mix through the filming process.

Although Yadav remains tight-lipped about specifics regarding his character and storyline, he reveals his anticipation for the project's release. As post-production continues with a targeted release this year, Yadav is enthusiastic about revealing his new character to audiences who admired his role in 'Raakh'.