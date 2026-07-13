Ramandeep Yadav Ventures into Horror-Comedy After 'Raakh'

Following his successful stint in 'Raakh', actor Ramandeep Yadav begins shooting for a new horror-comedy series, promising to explore a unique rhythm blending suspense and humor. While details remain sparse, Yadav expresses excitement over the project and anticipates audiences will enjoy his new avatar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 21:40 IST
Ramandeep Yadav Ventures into Horror-Comedy After 'Raakh'
Ramandeep Yadav (Image source: His team). Image Credit: ANI

After the triumphant run of 'Raakh', actor Ramandeep Yadav embarks on a new cinematic journey with a fresh horror-comedy series. As he dives into the project, Yadav shares his gratitude for the love and applause his previous work garnered, motivating him to take on new challenges in his acting career.

Savoring the opportunity to explore a genre that mixes suspense with comedy, Yadav reflects on the refreshing experience of horror-comedy. He emphasizes the challenge of achieving a balance between fear and levity, expressing his enthusiasm for mastering this distinctive mix through the filming process.

Although Yadav remains tight-lipped about specifics regarding his character and storyline, he reveals his anticipation for the project's release. As post-production continues with a targeted release this year, Yadav is enthusiastic about revealing his new character to audiences who admired his role in 'Raakh'.

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