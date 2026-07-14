UN Condemns Hamas Disruption in Gaza Aid Operations

A United Nations official accused Hamas of hindering aid distribution in Gaza, exacerbating hardships for civilians amid a humanitarian crisis. Armed individuals reportedly disrupted food deliveries, increasing risks for aid workers. Hamas denied the allegations, attributing the incident to a law enforcement operation against smuggling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 01:53 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 01:53 IST
UN Condemns Hamas Disruption in Gaza Aid Operations
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  • Country:
  • Palestine

A United Nations official has accused the Palestinian militant group Hamas of disrupting aid distribution efforts in the Gaza Strip. This interference has reportedly compounded the difficulties faced by civilians in an area already dealing with a severe humanitarian crisis.

According to a statement released late Sunday by the U.N.’s humanitarian coordinator for the Palestinian territories, the interference culminated in a suspension of activities on Saturday when armed individuals allegedly breached a food distribution point in northern Gaza and assaulted two truck drivers inside a World Food Program warehouse.

In response to these claims, Hamas has denied the accusations. The group's media office stated that police involved were conducting a law enforcement operation based on reports of smuggled goods within aid parcels. This statement contradicts the United Nations' depiction of events as a raid or attack on humanitarian efforts.

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