Trump's Target: Pickaxe Mountain in Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump announced intentions to target Pickaxe Mountain in Iran. Located near Natanz, it's heavily fortified against conventional attacks. This move accompanies renewed U.S. military actions and blockades following strikes between the two nations. Trump claims control over strategic points in the Gulf is being maintained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 02:10 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 02:10 IST
Trump's Target: Pickaxe Mountain in Iran
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bold statement, U.S. President Donald Trump has announced plans to target Pickaxe Mountain in Iran, a fortified site near the Natanz uranium enrichment facility.

The announcement came during an interview on the Hugh Hewitt Show, where Trump emphasized intensifying military actions against Iran.

This follows the recent reinstatement of a blockade on Iranian shipping and emphasizes maintaining control over the Strait of Hormuz.

TRENDING

1
INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

India
2
EU Faces Division Over New Measures on Israeli Settlements

EU Faces Division Over New Measures on Israeli Settlements

Israel
3
Zverev's Winning Strategy: Attacking Plan Reclaims Glory

Zverev's Winning Strategy: Attacking Plan Reclaims Glory

Germany
4
Gulf Tensions Spark Global Market Turmoil

Gulf Tensions Spark Global Market Turmoil

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

One Region, Ten Digital Futures: Inside ASEAN’s Uneven Transformation

South Africa Has Electricity: So Why Are Households Still Energy-Poor?

From “Incentives” to Insecurity: The Broken Economics of Refugee Teaching

When Giants Clash, Smaller Economies Pay: The Global Cost of a US–China Trade Shock

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026