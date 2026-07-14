Trump's Target: Pickaxe Mountain in Iran
U.S. President Donald Trump announced intentions to target Pickaxe Mountain in Iran. Located near Natanz, it's heavily fortified against conventional attacks. This move accompanies renewed U.S. military actions and blockades following strikes between the two nations. Trump claims control over strategic points in the Gulf is being maintained.
- Country:
- United States
In a bold statement, U.S. President Donald Trump has announced plans to target Pickaxe Mountain in Iran, a fortified site near the Natanz uranium enrichment facility.
The announcement came during an interview on the Hugh Hewitt Show, where Trump emphasized intensifying military actions against Iran.
This follows the recent reinstatement of a blockade on Iranian shipping and emphasizes maintaining control over the Strait of Hormuz.