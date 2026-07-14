Judicial Ban Blocks Bolsonaro from Visiting Ex-President Father

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has barred Senator Flavio Bolsonaro from visiting his father, Jair Bolsonaro, for 90 days. The decision is due to a social media letter breach of Jair's house arrest terms, impacting Flavio's presidential run plans against Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 02:11 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 02:11 IST
Judicial Ban Blocks Bolsonaro from Visiting Ex-President Father
Flavio Bolsonaro
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brasília – In a surprising legal turn, Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has issued a 90-day prohibition preventing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro from visiting his father, former President Jair Bolsonaro. This decision emerged from a breach of house arrest terms by the ex-president that could impair Flavio's 2024 presidential hopes.

The ruling cites a letter penned by Jair Bolsonaro and shared by Flavio on social media. Justice Moraes contended that this violated stipulations restricting the former leader from engaging in any social media activity, even indirectly, while under house arrest. As the presidential race gears up, this legal restriction might hinder the younger Bolsonaro's campaign against current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Senator Rogerio Marinho criticized Moraes' decision as 'authoritarian' and 'disproportionate,' accusing it of silencing the former president. In ongoing legal maneuvers, Jair Bolsonaro's attorneys have been tasked by Moraes to clarify within 48 hours whether he recognized the public posting implications of the contentious letter.

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