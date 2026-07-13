States Challenge Paramout's Mega-Merger with Warner Bros.

A lawsuit has been filed by California and 11 other states to block Paramount's $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. They argue that this merger would reduce competition in film distribution and cable television, affecting both theaters and TV audiences across the United States.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta emphasized that the case is about safeguarding free markets. He warned that the merger could lead to increased prices, lowered quality, and diminished content availability for both film and TV. Paramount, seeking to become a stronger competitor against Netflix and Disney, did not immediately respond to the allegations.

If approved, the deal would significantly expand Paramount's market share in film and cable distribution. However, legal hurdles could delay this merger for months, potentially accruing hundreds of millions in costs for Paramount. Furthermore, critics of the deal express fears over job impacts and accuse the Trump administration of favoring allies in clearing the merger.