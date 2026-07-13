Annu Kapoor Celebrates Content-Driven Cinema

In a keen observation of evolving cinematic tastes, veteran actor Annu Kapoor has lauded the burgeoning acceptance of content-driven films within Indian cinema. He contends that modern audiences, equipped with a plethora of choices, are gravitating towards narratives that boast superior quality and thematic strength.

Speaking to ANI, Kapoor praised the public's selective nature in choosing films, reinforcing his belief in the enduring charm of the theatrical experience, which he argues benefits both film exhibitors and producers alike. His next venture, 'Uttar Da Puttar', features a unique storyline exploring Vastu and destiny, with Kapoor portraying a conflicted physics professor.

The seasoned actor also reflected on his extensive career, marked by a transition from aspiring IAS officer to a celebrated name in theatre and film. Kapoor's commitment to authenticity in his craft shines through in his latest role, one inspired by his personal interests in science and belief systems.