Writers Guild Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros. Merger

The Writers Guild of America has taken legal action against Paramount's proposed $110 billion takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery, aiming to thwart the merger due to potential anti-competitive consequences within the film and television screenwriting sectors.

This lawsuit emerges amid a separate legal challenge from California and 11 other states, which focus primarily on issues related to film and TV distribution. However, the Writers Guild's concern lies in the decreased number of buyers for Hollywood projects, which could adversely affect writers’ wages and job availability.

A Paramount spokesperson has yet to comment on the lawsuit. The Guild's complaint warns that the merger could endow the new entity with the power and motivation to drive down costs by cutting writers’ pay and reducing employment opportunities.