Aston Villa's Sponsorship with Visit Rwanda Faces Human Rights Backlash

Aston Villa's new sponsorship agreement with Visit Rwanda has faced criticism from human rights activists. Amnesty International claims Rwanda is using the deal to improve its global image amid allegations of human rights abuses. The partnership deal is valued at about £20 million annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 11:46 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 11:46 IST
Aston Villa's Sponsorship with Visit Rwanda Faces Human Rights Backlash
  • Country:
  • Rwanda

Aston Villa's recent sponsorship deal with Visit Rwanda has faced significant backlash from human rights advocates. Amnesty International criticizes the agreement, asserting that Rwanda is leveraging sports partnerships to distract from alleged human rights violations.

On Wednesday, British media reported that the Premier League club's partnership with Visit Rwanda, valued at nearly £20 million per year, has raised questions. Amnesty International argued that the deal could help Rwanda 'sportswash' its reputation amid allegations of involvement in Congo's conflict.

The African nation's government denies backing rebel groups in Congo. Amnesty UK's Felix Jakens emphasized the need for public awareness surrounding Rwanda's strategy and urged Aston Villa and the Premier League to respond responsibly. Reuters has sought comments from the involved parties.

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