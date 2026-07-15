Aston Villa's recent sponsorship deal with Visit Rwanda has faced significant backlash from human rights advocates. Amnesty International criticizes the agreement, asserting that Rwanda is leveraging sports partnerships to distract from alleged human rights violations.

On Wednesday, British media reported that the Premier League club's partnership with Visit Rwanda, valued at nearly £20 million per year, has raised questions. Amnesty International argued that the deal could help Rwanda 'sportswash' its reputation amid allegations of involvement in Congo's conflict.

The African nation's government denies backing rebel groups in Congo. Amnesty UK's Felix Jakens emphasized the need for public awareness surrounding Rwanda's strategy and urged Aston Villa and the Premier League to respond responsibly. Reuters has sought comments from the involved parties.