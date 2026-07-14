Manchester United Makes Bold Midfield Move with Tielemans Signing

Manchester United has made headlines by signing midfielder Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa on a substantial five-year contract valued at £35 million, as confirmed by both clubs on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Belgium international proved his mettle last season, contributing two goals and seven assists that helped Aston Villa clinch the Europa League title.

Expressing joy over the signing, Tielemans stated, "Joining Manchester United is a dream come true," underscoring his momentous victory after a successful career at Leicester City and shining performances on the international stage for Belgium.