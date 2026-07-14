Manchester United Makes Bold Midfield Move with Tielemans Signing

Manchester United have secured midfielder Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa on a five-year deal worth £35 million. Tielemans, who played a significant role in Aston Villa's Europa League victory, expressed immense pride in joining the club. He previously had a successful stint at Leicester City.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 23:50 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 23:50 IST
Manchester United Makes Bold Midfield Move with Tielemans Signing
Tielemans
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Manchester United has made headlines by signing midfielder Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa on a substantial five-year contract valued at £35 million, as confirmed by both clubs on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Belgium international proved his mettle last season, contributing two goals and seven assists that helped Aston Villa clinch the Europa League title.

Expressing joy over the signing, Tielemans stated, "Joining Manchester United is a dream come true," underscoring his momentous victory after a successful career at Leicester City and shining performances on the international stage for Belgium.

TRENDING

1
Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

South Africa
2
AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

Ivory Coast
3
Bharat Tex 2026 opens with record global participation in Delhi

Bharat Tex 2026 opens with record global participation in Delhi

India
4
TRAI Drive Test Reviews Mobile Network on Rajasthan's NH-70

TRAI Drive Test Reviews Mobile Network on Rajasthan's NH-70

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

MENA’s Health Systems Are Heading Into a Diabetes Storm

Beyond Prompts and Answers: What Really Turns ChatGPT Use Into Academic Growth

Fiji's Climate Challenge: World Bank Maps Growth Strategy to Protect Economy and Jobs by 2050

Israel's AI Revolution Could Raise Productivity While Reshaping Jobs Across Key Economic Sectors: IMF

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026