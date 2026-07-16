Silenced Beats: The Detention of Mehdi Black Wind

El Mahdi Lyoubi, a rapper and documentary filmmaker who has been openly critical of Morocco's political system, has been placed in pre-trial detention in Casablanca. The decision was confirmed by a rights group and a judicial source.

Lyoubi, known professionally as Mehdi Black Wind, was detained after being stopped from boarding a flight to Marseille on Monday. No charges have been disclosed by the prosecutor's office regarding his detention.

The Moroccan Association for Human Rights has demanded Lyoubi's immediate release, arguing that his case raises significant concerns about freedom of expression. Meanwhile, more than 500 artists, musicians, and film professionals have signed a petition through the French media outlet Mediapart, advocating for his freedom.