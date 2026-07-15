Morocco Joins International Stabilization Force for Gaza

Morocco has entered into an agreement to join the International Stabilization Force for Gaza. The signing ceremony took place in Rabat with significant figures including Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and representatives from the ISF, highlighting Morocco's commitment to regional stability and peace efforts in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 20:57 IST
Morocco Joins International Stabilization Force for Gaza
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  • Country:
  • Morocco

Morocco has officially signed an agreement to participate in the International Stabilization Force (ISF) for Gaza, according to reports from state media.

The signing took place in Rabat during a meeting that featured Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, senior defense officials, and Nickolay Mladenov, the Board of Peace envoy for Gaza. Additionally, a delegation including the ISF commander was present, reinforcing Morocco's commitment to regional stability and cooperation.

This move underscores Morocco's strategic role in supporting peace and security efforts in the volatile region of Gaza, as highlighted by the state news agency MAP.

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