Morocco Joins International Stabilization Force for Gaza

Morocco has officially signed an agreement to participate in the International Stabilization Force (ISF) for Gaza, according to reports from state media.

The signing took place in Rabat during a meeting that featured Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, senior defense officials, and Nickolay Mladenov, the Board of Peace envoy for Gaza. Additionally, a delegation including the ISF commander was present, reinforcing Morocco's commitment to regional stability and cooperation.

This move underscores Morocco's strategic role in supporting peace and security efforts in the volatile region of Gaza, as highlighted by the state news agency MAP.