Morocco Joins International Stabilization Efforts in Gaza

Morocco has signed an agreement to join the International Stabilization Force for Gaza, marking its commitment to peace and security in the region. The decision includes deploying military officers and setting up a field hospital. This aligns with Morocco's diplomatic stance post-2020 normalization with Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 21:20 IST
Morocco Joins International Stabilization Efforts in Gaza
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  • Country:
  • Morocco

Morocco has officially joined efforts to stabilize Gaza by signing an agreement with the International Stabilization Force (ISF), as reported by state media. This strategic move took place in Rabat, with key officials including Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and ISF Board of Peace envoy Nickolay Mladenov present.

The Moroccan defense administration emphasized the country's shared determination to establish peace and security in the region through concrete humanitarian and security actions. The participation includes the deployment of senior military officers, gendarmerie, police personnel, and the setup of a military field hospital, according to the state news agency MAP.

The Gaza Peace Council and ISF leaders welcomed Morocco's involvement, acknowledging its importance in the broader peace initiative. This development is in line with Morocco's diplomatic activities, following the restoration of ties with Israel in 2020 and its support for a two-state solution in the Middle East conflict.

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