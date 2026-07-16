Revitalized Foreign Investments: Japan's Bond Market Sees a Turnaround

Following a strategic shift in Japan's state pension fund allocations, foreign investors returned to Japanese government bonds after six weeks. Despite net outflows in short-term bills, long-term bonds saw significant inflows. Additionally, Japanese stocks gained foreign interest, reversing a selling trend, while domestic investors increased foreign bond purchases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 09:26 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 09:26 IST
Revitalized Foreign Investments: Japan's Bond Market Sees a Turnaround
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a notable shift, foreign investors have returned to Japanese government bonds for the first time in six weeks, following cues from Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama. As of July 11, overseas investors purchased a net 499.8 billion yen ($3.08 billion) in long-term bonds, marking the first net purchase since late May.

This investment trend comes as Katayama announced plans to redirect Japan's state pension funds more towards domestic assets, with the 10-year JGB yield dropping by 20.5 basis points from a 30-year high.

Additionally, Japanese stocks saw net foreign inflows of 745.6 billion yen, reversing a two-week selling streak, while Japanese investors themselves increased their stakes in foreign bonds and securities.

TRENDING

1
ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

Global
2
FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

Ghana
3
Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI
Blog

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

Global
4
NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Climate-Health Divide: A Warming World, Unequal Protection, Rising Deaths

AI Is Entering the Social Fabric of Health and Governance Is Falling Behind

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

Namibia's Fixed Currency Peg Leaves Limited Room for Independent Monetary Policy: IMF

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026