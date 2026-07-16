Revitalized Foreign Investments: Japan's Bond Market Sees a Turnaround

In a notable shift, foreign investors have returned to Japanese government bonds for the first time in six weeks, following cues from Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama. As of July 11, overseas investors purchased a net 499.8 billion yen ($3.08 billion) in long-term bonds, marking the first net purchase since late May.

This investment trend comes as Katayama announced plans to redirect Japan's state pension funds more towards domestic assets, with the 10-year JGB yield dropping by 20.5 basis points from a 30-year high.

Additionally, Japanese stocks saw net foreign inflows of 745.6 billion yen, reversing a two-week selling streak, while Japanese investors themselves increased their stakes in foreign bonds and securities.