Revitalized Foreign Investments: Japan's Bond Market Sees a Turnaround
Following a strategic shift in Japan's state pension fund allocations, foreign investors returned to Japanese government bonds after six weeks. Despite net outflows in short-term bills, long-term bonds saw significant inflows. Additionally, Japanese stocks gained foreign interest, reversing a selling trend, while domestic investors increased foreign bond purchases.
- Country:
- Japan
In a notable shift, foreign investors have returned to Japanese government bonds for the first time in six weeks, following cues from Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama. As of July 11, overseas investors purchased a net 499.8 billion yen ($3.08 billion) in long-term bonds, marking the first net purchase since late May.
This investment trend comes as Katayama announced plans to redirect Japan's state pension funds more towards domestic assets, with the 10-year JGB yield dropping by 20.5 basis points from a 30-year high.
Additionally, Japanese stocks saw net foreign inflows of 745.6 billion yen, reversing a two-week selling streak, while Japanese investors themselves increased their stakes in foreign bonds and securities.