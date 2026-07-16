Ex-Fed Adviser Sentenced for Espionage: A Tale of Secrets and Spies

John Harold Rogers, a former senior adviser to the U.S. Federal Reserve, has been sentenced to 38 months in federal prison for lying to investigators about sharing restricted Federal Reserve information with Chinese operatives. His actions involved stealing Fed trade secrets, benefiting Chinese intelligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 08:38 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 08:38 IST
Ex-Fed Adviser Sentenced for Espionage: A Tale of Secrets and Spies
  • Country:
  • United States

A former adviser to the U.S. Federal Reserve, John Harold Rogers, has been sentenced to 38 months in federal prison for deceitful acts relating to espionage. Rogers was found guilty of making false statements about his involvement with Chinese intelligence agents during a trial earlier this year.

During trial proceedings, significant evidence revealed how Rogers had secretly channeled sensitive Federal Reserve information to Chinese spies, repeatedly lying about his actions to federal investigators. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro highlighted his persistent deception, even under oath during the trial.

The Fed's international finance division, where Rogers worked until 2021, focuses on foreign economic activity and international financial markets. This case underlines growing concerns about foreign interference and espionage within key U.S. institutions.

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