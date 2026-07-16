Ex-Fed Adviser Sentenced for Espionage: A Tale of Secrets and Spies

A former adviser to the U.S. Federal Reserve, John Harold Rogers, has been sentenced to 38 months in federal prison for deceitful acts relating to espionage. Rogers was found guilty of making false statements about his involvement with Chinese intelligence agents during a trial earlier this year.

During trial proceedings, significant evidence revealed how Rogers had secretly channeled sensitive Federal Reserve information to Chinese spies, repeatedly lying about his actions to federal investigators. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro highlighted his persistent deception, even under oath during the trial.

The Fed's international finance division, where Rogers worked until 2021, focuses on foreign economic activity and international financial markets. This case underlines growing concerns about foreign interference and espionage within key U.S. institutions.