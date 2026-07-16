Gotham FC's Historic Night: Sam Kerr Returns Amid Record-Breaking Crowd

Gotham FC welcomed striker Sam Kerr back, achieving a 1-0 win over Washington Spirit in New York City. Over 42,000 tickets were sold, a record for a women's sporting event in NYC. The event signals a new era for Gotham as they prepare to move to Etihad Park in 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 08:50 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 08:50 IST
Gotham FC's Historic Night: Sam Kerr Returns Amid Record-Breaking Crowd
Sam Kerr
  • Country:
  • United States

Gotham FC marked a historic evening with the return of striker Sam Kerr, securing a 1-0 victory against Washington Spirit amidst a record-breaking crowd in New York City. Over 42,000 tickets were sold, highlighting the growing appeal of women's soccer.

Fans, braving the smoke-filled skies due to Ontario wildfires, gathered at Citi Field, surpassing the attendance of Coco Gauff’s U.S. Open victory. This success underscores Gotham FC's plans to move to a more accessible venue, Etihad Park, in 2028.

A triumphant return for Kerr, previously with Chelsea, is expected to fortify Gotham's attack. Rose Lavelle's lone goal secured the win, and Kerr's substitution electrified an already enthusiastic audience.

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