Gotham FC's Historic Night: Sam Kerr Returns Amid Record-Breaking Crowd

Gotham FC marked a historic evening with the return of striker Sam Kerr, securing a 1-0 victory against Washington Spirit amidst a record-breaking crowd in New York City. Over 42,000 tickets were sold, highlighting the growing appeal of women's soccer.

Fans, braving the smoke-filled skies due to Ontario wildfires, gathered at Citi Field, surpassing the attendance of Coco Gauff’s U.S. Open victory. This success underscores Gotham FC's plans to move to a more accessible venue, Etihad Park, in 2028.

A triumphant return for Kerr, previously with Chelsea, is expected to fortify Gotham's attack. Rose Lavelle's lone goal secured the win, and Kerr's substitution electrified an already enthusiastic audience.