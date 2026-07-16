U.S. Targets Brazil with New Trade Sanctions

The United States has decided to levy a 25% tariff on certain Brazilian goods, as announced by U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer following directives from President Donald Trump.

The decision came in the wake of a comprehensive investigation by the U.S. Trade Representative's office, which scrutinized Brazil's digital trade, tariffs, intellectual property laws, ethanol access, and deforestation policies. These practices were found to hinder U.S. economic interests.

This move was anticipated after attempted negotiations between the two countries did not lead to a resolution, as reported by Reuters, a day before the official announcement.