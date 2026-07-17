Controversy in Venice: A Diplomatic Voyage and Public Protest

U.S. Ambassador to Italy, Tilman Fertitta, made a splashy arrival in Venice on Friday as he docked his 117-metre superyacht, the Boardwalk, as part of a ceremonial tour marking 250 years of U.S. independence. His presence did not go unnoticed among locals and activists, who planned protests against policies linked with former President Donald Trump.

Fertitta's visit coincides with the annual Festa del Redentore, a time of celebration in Venice commemorating the end of a plague. However, this year's events harbor underlying tensions as residents express growing discontent over the impact of mass tourism and prominent international visitors. Activists have organized demonstrations under the banner 'Venezia non si Usa,' voicing their opposition.

The situation has been further inflamed by political strains between Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, stirring up diplomatic friction. Despite public disagreements, Fertitta insists relations remain cordial, but the increased security presence underscores the delicate nature of international diplomacy in a city already grappling with its own challenges.