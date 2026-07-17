VP releases book on RSS @100: A Century of Service, Unity & Sacrifice

Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan has released the book "RSS @100: A Century of Service, Unity & Sacrifice", marking the centenary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The book, authored by Shyam Jaju and Anupam Trivedi, was launched at Uprashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi in the presence of senior political leaders, RSS functionaries and invited guests. Speaking at the event, the Vice President described it as a personal honour to participate in the release of a book commemorating the organisation's 100-year journey, recalling his own long association with the RSS.

Vice President highlights values of service and unity

Addressing the gathering, Radhakrishnan referred to a Tamil poem that compares the RSS to the holy Ganga, saying both symbolise selfless service for the welfare of society. He said the organisation's century-long journey has focused on preserving and strengthening India's cultural heritage, traditions and civilisational values. Referring to the book's title, he noted that the ideals of service, unity and sacrifice have inspired generations of volunteers.

According to the Vice President, service reflects commitment to society, unity strengthens bonds across India's linguistic and cultural diversity, while sacrifice represents the dedication needed to build enduring institutions.

Book explores RSS philosophy and leadership

Radhakrishnan also spoke about the RSS's emphasis on character building through its daily shakhas. Quoting from the book, he described the shakha as "a workshop of the soul where the raw energy of youth is chiselled into national character." He said the organisation encourages volunteers to carry out every responsibility with dedication and excellence while promoting pride in India's cultural traditions, languages and spiritual heritage.

Referring to the chapter titled "A Swayamsevak as PM: The Modi Era," the Vice President said the book traces Prime Minister Narendra Modi's journey from an RSS volunteer to the country's Prime Minister. He observed that the Prime Minister has consistently placed "Rashtra Pratham" (Nation First) and public service at the centre of governance.

Leaders attend centenary book launch

Recalling his conversation with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Radhakrishnan said both had entered public life through the movement inspired by Jayaprakash Narayan's Total Revolution. Comparing the growth of the RSS with the River Ganga, he said the organisation had expanded from modest beginnings into one of the world's largest voluntary organisations.

The event was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts President Ram Bahadur Rai, RSS Kshetra Sanghchalak Pawan Jindal, authors Shyam Jaju and Anupam Trivedi, and Prabhat Prakashan Managing Director Prabhat Kumar, along with several other dignitaries.